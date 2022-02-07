Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,185 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

ALGN stock opened at $489.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $577.47 and its 200-day moving average is $640.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

