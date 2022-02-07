QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $250.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

