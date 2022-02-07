Quant (QNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $105.98 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $157.30 or 0.00359443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $105.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006445 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000904 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.83 or 0.01167313 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

