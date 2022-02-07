Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.66. 311,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,329. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

