ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Tops $27.08 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $27.08 million and $56,039.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,025.80 or 0.99728168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.11 or 0.00265288 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00161504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.00334578 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

