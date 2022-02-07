Redfin Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 72.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,440,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,814 shares of company stock worth $6,525,179. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

