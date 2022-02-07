RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,994. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

