Redwood Capital Management LLC Has $14.03 Million Stock Holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

Redwood Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,716,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,512 shares during the quarter. Studio City International comprises 1.1% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Studio City International stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%.

Studio City International Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.