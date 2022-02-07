Redwood Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,338,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,451,000. Altice USA accounts for about 3.7% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after buying an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after buying an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $506,225. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

