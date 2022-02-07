Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of RRX opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

