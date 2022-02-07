Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,273 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

