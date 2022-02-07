Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 225,200 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 93.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $28,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

