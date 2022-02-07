Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 110,500 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $28,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,024,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after acquiring an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $74.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

