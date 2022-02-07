Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $29,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the second quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 15.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 125.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,831.55 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,099.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

