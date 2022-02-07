Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $28,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ST opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

