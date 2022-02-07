Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,600

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,400 ($59.16) to GBX 4,600 ($61.84) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renishaw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,127.67.

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

