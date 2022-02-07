Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,454. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

