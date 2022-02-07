Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
RGEN traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,454. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
