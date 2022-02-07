Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FormFactor, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FormFactor in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday.

FormFactor stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 592,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 236.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in FormFactor by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 321.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 382,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 291,677 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

