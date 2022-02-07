Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.33 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

