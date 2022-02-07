Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $847.00 to $792.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $650.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $740.00 to $680.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $805.00 to $815.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $730.00 to $615.00.

1/24/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $690.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $770.00.

1/18/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/18/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/3/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $621.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $712.00.

12/20/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $869.00 to $847.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $625.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $645.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $810.00.

12/9/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $740.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $608.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $621.98 and its 200 day moving average is $698.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

