Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Head to Head Review

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JBG SMITH Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 2 0 2.33

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.58%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -10.94% -2.16% -1.14% Retail Opportunity Investments 18.96% 4.10% 1.88%

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 97.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. JBG SMITH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 5.86 -$62.30 million ($0.55) -49.47 Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.76 $32.01 million $0.45 40.33

Retail Opportunity Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats JBG SMITH Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

