Reviewing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 6 21 1 2.82

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 73.69%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus price target of $1,997.23, suggesting a potential upside of 34.64%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 9.88% 30.92% 10.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.54 -$49.68 million N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.98 billion 6.97 $355.77 million $24.92 59.53

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

