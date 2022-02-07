Reviewing TuanChe (TC) and Its Peers

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TuanChe to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TuanChe and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $50.61 million -$24.99 million -3.03 TuanChe Competitors $2.95 billion $352.52 million 3.97

TuanChe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02% TuanChe Competitors -18.67% -58.65% 2.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TuanChe and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuanChe Competitors 1230 6151 11439 330 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.48%. Given TuanChe’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuanChe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe’s peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TuanChe peers beat TuanChe on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

