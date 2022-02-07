Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,700 ($76.63) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.18) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,125 ($68.90).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,438 ($73.11) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market capitalization of £88.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,057.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,112.37.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.57), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($362.87).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

