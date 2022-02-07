Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $5.23 million and $88,076.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00092182 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.