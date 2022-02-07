Rivulet Capital LLC Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 663,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,006,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.8% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

