RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 6%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.38. 60,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,614,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLX Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,439 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at $18,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,475 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 217,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

