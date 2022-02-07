Robert W. Baird Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $560.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $497.36.

Shares of GWW opened at $487.68 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $364.72 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.49.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

