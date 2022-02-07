Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,079,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,640 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 15.7% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Roblox were worth $534,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.