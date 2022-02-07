Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Shares of DHI opened at $84.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

