Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,535 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 71.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $150.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.16.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock worth $261,534,328. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.