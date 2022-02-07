Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $278.69 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $238.04 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.61.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

