Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:RSGUF opened at $4.66 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

