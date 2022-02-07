Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 425 price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 target price on Rogers in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

