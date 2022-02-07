Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 465 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 392.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.