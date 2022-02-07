Router Protocol Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.27 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00011945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,334,929 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

