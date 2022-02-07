Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 410 Price Target

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been given a GBX 410 ($5.51) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 132.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.39) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.41) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.51) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

LON BP.B traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 176 ($2.37). The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £35.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.39.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

