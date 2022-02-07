Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.73.

Snap stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

