Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Trading Up 6.5%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $80.50. Approximately 84,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,172,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,294,000 after buying an additional 105,038 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.