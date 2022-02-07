RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stake Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.