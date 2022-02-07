RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stake Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
