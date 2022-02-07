Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.