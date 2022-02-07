Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124,514 shares during the period. Rush Street Interactive accounts for 1.9% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

