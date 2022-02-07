Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
SAGE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,696. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
