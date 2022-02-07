Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SAGE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,696. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 409,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

