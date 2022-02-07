salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 55.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,050 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $181,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.

CRM opened at $219.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.82. The company has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,521 shares of company stock valued at $34,746,009. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

