Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($169.66) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($171.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.06 ($171.98).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €65.20 ($73.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €90.43 and its 200-day moving average is €109.03. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €62.44 ($70.16) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($159.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.