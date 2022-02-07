Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 390.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,637,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

