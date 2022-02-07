Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBSNF shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

SBSNF stock remained flat at $$29.40 during trading on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.