Schmitt Industries (SMIT) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Schmitt Industries to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries -42.82% -209.79% -44.98% Schmitt Industries Competitors -0.92% 3.53% 3.45%

30.9% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries $7.86 million -$8.09 million -3.69 Schmitt Industries Competitors $2.97 billion $583.46 million 23.61

Schmitt Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Schmitt Industries. Schmitt Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schmitt Industries’ rivals have a beta of 0.11, meaning that their average share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Schmitt Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Schmitt Industries Competitors 125 730 1460 27 2.59

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Schmitt Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schmitt Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Schmitt Industries rivals beat Schmitt Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing. The company was founded by Wayne A. Case in 1987 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

