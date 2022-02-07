Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Scholar Rock worth $72,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $17.49 on Monday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $614.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

