Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 14,092 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

